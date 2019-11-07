One of the best coffee shops in the US is in this NC mountain town, magazine says

When you think about the ten best coffee shops in the United States, places like Brooklyn or San Francisco likely come to mind.

But what about Waynesville, North Carolina?

Food & Wine Magazine’s list of “Best Coffee Shops in America: 2019” certainly includes some of the big city hipster meccas you’d expect (back to Brooklyn). But coming in at number 4 is Orchard Coffee, nestled in the North Carolina mountain town of Waynesville.

“This relatively quiet community in the Smokies, a half hour west of Asheville, has one of the finest small town coffee shops in America,” Food & Wine said in the rankings published this month.

The magazine reports owner Cabell Tice bought a building he’d never seen before. “They’d live upstairs, they’d renovate the downstairs, his mother would come, all the way from Hawaii, where he was born, to help out with the kids, and somehow, someway, it’d all get done,” Food & Wine wrote.

Tice knows his way around an espresso machine. He’s won the World Latte Art championship three times and has spent his career in coffee shops, The Mountaineer reports.

The shop in Waynesville opened in May, according to the newspaper.

“It feels really special to be completed and have folks coming in and embracing us in the community. That’s the kind of thing you can’t forecast, just hope for,” Tice told WLOS two months after Orchard Coffee opened its doors for the first time.

The top coffee shop in the country went to Sey Coffee in Brooklyn, New York.