North Carolina

Two boys break out of juvenile detention facility in North Carolina, police say

Two boys escaped from a juvenile corrections facility in Concord, North Carolina, Sunday, state officials said.

The boys, identified as Christopher H. and Mikal M., were last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

“Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public,” according to DPS.

kids escape.JPG
Police are looking for two boys who escaped a juvenile detention facility in North Carolina, the NC Department of Public Safey says. The two are Christopher H, left, and Mikal M, right. NCDPS

This is the second escape in a week for minors in state custody. Last week a 13-year-old boy accused in a double murder escaped and eluded police for almost 36 hours in eastern North Carolina, officials said.

That teenager turned himself in after finding his way to a family home near Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  