Don’t Google these two North Carolina schools. Results may include ‘explicit’ images

Do not Google these two schools, Johnston County officials warned parents, unless you want to help remove explicit images showing up with the top results.

The Google search for two schools in Johnston County over the weekend returned an “explicit image” in the top results. The offending image appears to have been removed from the search results by Monday afternoon, according to Google searches by McClatchy news group Saturday and Monday.

The image showed up when searching for Four Oaks Middle School and South Johnston High School on Google, according to an email from the school.

The image was graphic and overtly sexual. McClatchy has decided not to include the image with this story.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We have received numerous reports of a sexually explicit image appearing when searching for Four Oaks Middle School and South Johnston High School on Google,” the district email said.

The district said it was working with the schools, law enforcement and Google to get the images taken down. Officials urged people to report the image as inappropriate to Google.

“The power to remove the image lies solely in the hand of Google,” the district said.