Chemistry class explosion left 16-year-old hospitalized — and NC teacher suspended

A teacher was suspended after a classroom explosion sent a 16-year-old student to a North Carolina hospital, media outlets report.

Aimee Green was in science class at a Greensboro school last week when an experiment went awry, setting fire to her “hair, face, chest and arm,” her mother posted on Facebook.

The teenager was rushed to a burn center and later ended up in intensive care, Alicia Coverston Green wrote in another post about her daughter who attends Western Guilford High School.

Janson Silvers, spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, confirmed there was an incident in a chemistry class Wednesday. He said a student was hurt and taken to a hospital.

“Another student was injured but not as badly,” WGHP reports.

A district employee has been suspended while the case is under investigation, Silvers told McClatchy news group. The teacher has worked with the school system for 20 years, the official says.

“Our No. 1 priority is of course the safety and well being of the students,” the spokesperson said.

Now, Aimee Green is out of the hospital, her father Peter told the News & Record and other media outlets on Monday.

“She is still in pain and will continue to recover from the burns at home,” he said in a statement that also appears on his wife’s Facebook page.

The family says the teenager is scheduled to meet with a plastic surgeon for follow-up care.

“It is too early to tell whether or not she will have permanent scars, physically and emotionally, or if she will need further treatment on the deeper burns on and around her face and hand,” mom Alicia Coverston Green wrote in a post that also thanked supporters.