Second flu-related death reported in North Carolina this season

North Carolina reported its second flu-related death of the season, according to health officials.

The death occurred during the week of Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly flu report.

No other information about the death has been released.

The first flu-related death of the season in the state occurred in October, The News & Observer reported, and last year there were 208 flu-related deaths reported in the state.

Officials have predicted the United States could have an especially bad flu season, based on the severity of the earlier flu season in Australia, McClatchy news group reported.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.