‘He knew it was Thanksgiving.’ Turkey falls off truck on way to be slaughtered in NC

A turkey who escaped death in North Carolina needs a home, a rescue group says.

The turkey, now being called Tom, was on his way to be slaughtered last week when he fell off the truck and made a break for it, running into nearby woods, according to Jennifer Gordon, executive director of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

“He knew it was Thanksgiving,” Gordon said.

Tom hid out in the woods for a few days before Gordon says a “Good Samaritan” spotted him and called the rescue group to come get him.

“He’s a big white bird,” she said. “He’s pretty hard to miss.”

The lucky bird had a bit of a rash from the fall but was otherwise fine, Gordon said.

Gordon said his injuries and location are what indicated he fell from a truck.

“It’s an assumption,” she said. “But it’s a safe assumption based on where it’s located.”

She said Tom was found along a known truck route for a turkey plant, and it isn’t the first time the group has taken in a turkey that fell from a truck.

Starting in September, the rescue group takes in about one a week, Gordon said.

She said there are usually signs that a turkey has fallen from a truck, such as injuries or skidmarks.

Compared to other turkeys of similar fate, Gordon says Tom is in good shape.

And now, “the lucky meat turkey” is looking for a new home, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“He is ready for adoption, and will need a loving, FOREVER home where he can retire and live the rest of his life,” the group wrote.

But the group doesn’t want him to go to just anyone.

Gordon said they prefer him to go to people that are vegetarian or vegan “because of the potential for him to get eaten.”

She said someone the group knows or a sanctuary-type place would be ideal.

A few people have been interested in taking Tom home, Gordon says, one of which has adopted a turkey from the group before.