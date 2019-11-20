Here are the North Carolina artists who just got nominated for Grammy awards

Rapper J. Cole just received several Grammy nominations — and he wasn’t the only North Carolina artist to get a nod.

The nominations were announced Wednesday morning.

Here’s the list of nominated artists with North Carolina ties:

J. Cole was nominated in the Best Rap Song Category for his solo song “Middle Child” and as a feature with J.I.D., Bas, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy on the Dreamville song “Down Bad.” Another nomination came in the Best Rap/Sung Performance Category for a feature with Travis Scott on “The London” by Young Thug. He was also nominated for Best Rap Song for “A Lot” with Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White. In the Best Rap Album Category, his Dreamville label was nominated for “Revenge of the Dreamers III.” J. Cole was raised in Fayetteville.





Granite Falls native Eric Church was nominated for Best Country Album for “Desperate Man.” He also got a nod in the Best Country Song category for “Some of It,” with Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s “Suge” made it into categories for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz.

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi was nominated for Best American Roots Performance for “I’m on My Way.” The singer is from Greensboro.

Singer Iron & Wine made the list for “Years to Burn” in the Best Americana Album Category and “Father Mountain” in the Best American Roots Performance Category, both with Calexico. Iron & Wine, who also goes by the name Sam Beam, has called Chapel Hill home.