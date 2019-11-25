Driver who didn’t defrost windshield hits two pedestrians she couldn’t see, NC cops say

A woman drove with a frosted windshield in North Carolina and hit two people, police say.

Miriam Adams and Ronald Adams were walking in a northbound lane at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday in High Point when a car driving south hit them from behind, according to a High Point Police report.

Ronald Adams hit the hood and windshield of the car before being thrown to the ground, according to the police report, and Miriam Adams appeared to have been hit by the mirror and thrown to the ground.

The driver, Dana Dollaeye, got out of the car and called 911, the report says.

She didn’t defrost her windshield before she started driving and couldn’t see the two people when she hit them, the report says.

She has been charged with careless driving, according to the report.

Miriam Adams was treated at the hospital and released, the report says, and Ronald Adams was put in intensive care at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The family told WGHP that Ronald Adams died, and an obituary says a man Ronald Max Adams, the same name in the police report, from High Point passed away on Saturday.

Officials have not confirmed his death.