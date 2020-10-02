Goodwill workers find woman in donation trailer, NC cops say. She was there 2 days

A woman was stuck inside a Goodwill donation trailer for two days before she was freed in North Carolina, officials say.

Employees heard noises in a trailer at one of the nonprofit’s Asheville facilities and decided to get a closer look on Wednesday, the city’s police department told McClatchy News.

That’s when they discovered a woman who said she had been inside the compartment since Monday, according to Asheville Police Department spokesperson Christina Hallingse.

“Evidently, this person was rummaging through our trailers or sleeping there,” said Bill Haymore, vice president of operations for Goodwill, according to WLOS.

After someone broke locks on Goodwill’s trailers last weekend, Haymore said workers secured them and unknowingly trapped the woman, the TV station reported.

Have You Read THIS?! This weekly newsletter brings you the most viral stories of the week from the Carolinas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman, who “appeared fine,” left the Patton Avenue site before police arrived, Hallingse said.

“Nothing inside the trailer had been removed or damaged, and therefore there was no crime to report or investigate,” the spokesperson told McClatchy News. “APD did attempt to locate the female, but did not find anyone matching the description that was provided.”

Goodwill didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday.