Threat about Black Lives Matter mural prompts UNC Asheville to issue ‘shelter in place’
A threat about a Black Lives Matter mural prompted a North Carolina university to issue a “shelter in place” alert, officials say.
University of North Carolina Asheville urged people to stay away from its campus on Friday.
“Due to a threat to the UNC Asheville community there will be no in-person classes, practices or activities on campus today,” officials wrote on Facebook. “All residential students should shelter in place, all non-essential personnel should return home.”
The school on its website said it received a demand to paint over an on-campus Black Lives Matter sign.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
