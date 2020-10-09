Threat about Black Lives Matter mural prompts UNC Asheville to issue ‘shelter in place’

A threat about a Black Lives Matter mural prompted a North Carolina university to issue a “shelter in place” alert, officials say.

University of North Carolina Asheville urged people to stay away from its campus on Friday.

“Due to a threat to the UNC Asheville community there will be no in-person classes, practices or activities on campus today,” officials wrote on Facebook. “All residential students should shelter in place, all non-essential personnel should return home.”

The school on its website said it received a demand to paint over an on-campus Black Lives Matter sign.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

