North Carolina reports first flu-related death of the season, officials urge caution

Health officials in North Carolina reported the state’s first flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season on Thursday, according to a N.C. Department of Health and Human Services news release.

The person died during the first week of October and was older than 65, officials said. N.C. DHHS is not releasing the person’s name, age, hometown or county to protect the family but said the person was from central North Carolina.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in the release. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

There were 186 flu-related deaths last year, down from 208 the year before, according to N.C. DHHS. More than half of those deaths were among people over age 65.

Officials said flu infections occur more frequently from late fall to early spring, and peak flu season is usually in January or February.

N.C. DHHS started tracking this year’s flu season on Sept. 27 with a weekly COVID-19 and flu surveillance report.

According to the most recent report for the week ending Oct. 10, the percentage of emergency department visits for flu-like illnesses across the state increased during the first week of October.

State health officials recommend getting a flu vaccine to prevent getting sick or to ensure a “milder” case of the flu. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone older than 6 months should be vaccinated — particularly high-risk patients over age 65 and under age 5, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions.

“Some of these same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19,” N.C. DHHS said.

Health experts have said getting a flu vaccine could help prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic, McClatchy News previously reported.

But the flu vaccine is not effective against COVID-19 and those who test positive — whether symptomatic or not — should wait to get a flu shot to prevent spreading the virus, according to the CDC.

To help prevent the spread of the flu and the coronavirus, N.C. DHHS recommends getting a flu shot, practicing the three W’s (wearing a face mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing your hands frequently), covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you feel sick.

The symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, state health officials said, and anyone who feels sick should call their doctor, local health department or urgent care facility before arriving in-person.

According to N.C. DHHS, flu symptoms include:

Fever

Cough and/or sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)