Hiker missing in North Carolina mountains for four days, sheriff’s office says

A man from Asheville is missing after hiking in Western North Carolina, according to local law enforcement.

Chad Seger was last seen Oct. 12 near Black Balsam in Pisgah National Forest, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a missing person alert. The sheriff’s office did not provide a description but asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 828-452-6600.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Inc., a nonprofit that assists law enforcement on missing persons cases, also shared Seger’s case on Facebook.

Pisgah National Forest encompasses roughly 500,000 acres in Western North Carolina. Black Balsam is a heavily trafficked trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Less than 30 miles from Asheville, it is widely considered one of the most popular trails in Pisgah.

Have You Read THIS?! This weekly newsletter brings you the most viral stories of the week from the Carolinas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The difficulty level at Black Balsam is described as “easy to moderate” on Explore Asheville. It’s about two miles round-trip and takes an hour to complete.

“Surrounded by wilderness, this tree-free ‘bald’ is an easy, family-friendly hike, ideal for picnicking or blueberry picking,” the website states.

It connects, however, to the Art Loeb Trail — a 30-mile trek through rougher terrain that’s described as “one of the longer and more difficult trails in the state” on the website Hike Western NC. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday what trail Seger had been following.