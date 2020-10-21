Hunting for a Halloween costume? Here’s what people Googled the most in North Carolina

Spooky season is officially upon us as carved pumpkins appear on porches and horror films play at homes across the country in preparation for Halloween.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has strongly advised against trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t halted Halloween lovers’ plans to dress up as their favorite ghoul or goblin. Those in search of the coolest costumes can use Google’s online tool to find just what they’re looking for.

The search engine’s annual “FrightGeist” website lists the nation’s top trending Halloween costumes for 2020 and offers a personal “costume wizard” that gives suggestions based on a user’s preferences. Spooky season is sure to look much different this year, but classic costumes like witches and clowns were among the top-searched in the U.S., rankings show.

Classic costumes were also popular across North Carolina, though a few are inspired by pop culture and iconic horror film characters. Here are this year’s highest trending costumes in North Carolina:

Have You Read THIS?! This weekly newsletter brings you the most viral stories of the week from the Carolinas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clown — Raleigh-Durham

Witch — Winston Salem

Medusa — Charlotte

Beetlejuice — Greenville

Morticia Addams — Asheville

Pirate — Wilmington





Local costume retailers say pandemic-themed get ups are also on trend this year with hand sanitizer being the most popular, Scott Morris, owner of Charlotte-based Morris Costumes, told The Charlotte Observer. In addition to costumes and make-up, Morris said skeletons and other Halloween decor are his top selling item this season.

So what was the nation’s top-searched costume this year? A witch, according to Google.

Dinosaur ranked at No. 2 followed by Harley Quinn at No. 3. Rabbit and clown rounded out the top 5, according to the rankings.

Find the full “FrightGeist” list of nationally trending costumes here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER