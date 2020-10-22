Body found in North Carolina likely had been in same spot for days, investigators say

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered on private land in Western North Carolina.

The discovery was made Monday afternoon in the unincorporated area of Roaring River, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WACB. The area is roughly 50 miles west of Winston-Salem.

Deputies say the unidentified body was wrapped up, was likely in the same spot for days and had been “exposed to the elements,” WXII reported.

There wasn’t an obvious cause of death, and the body was taken in for an autopsy, Sheriff Chris Shew said, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond Thursday morning to a request from McClatchy News for additional information.

Have You Read THIS?! This weekly newsletter brings you the most viral stories of the week from the Carolinas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the Wilkesboro Police Department are also assisting with the case, news outlets reported.

Though Shew declined to comment about possible links to reported disappearances, 26-year-old missing woman Kadejuia Nicole Hamilton had lived in Wilkes County, the Journal-Patriot reported.

Hamilton is missing from Sparta, where she most recently lived, the Journal-Patriot reported, citing The Alleghany News.