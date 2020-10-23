2 hurt, 4 people ‘unaccountable for’ after explosion on Outer Banks in North Carolina

Multiple homes appear to have been damaged in the town of Buxton on the Outer Banks after a fire broke out around 5 a.m. Edwin S. Grosvenor

Four people remained “unaccounted for” Friday morning after an explosion and fire caused heavy damage to multiple homes in the town of Buxton on the Outer Banks, according to Dare County Emergency Services.

Two people were taken to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, the agency said. Officials did not release their conditions.

Investigators say a caller reported after 4 a.m. that “flames were visible” from a home at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane, officials said. Fire departments from three communities were still battling flames as late as 9:30 a.m.

Edwin Grosvenor, who was renting a nearby home, told McClatchy News he was awakened by the sound of a “muffled explosion.”

“Soon the emergency vehicles came by. I went outside and saw bright orange flames reaching up into the night sky and smoke over the four-story houses, several of which had caught fire. It was very dramatic,” he told McClatchy News. “Firemen were able to save the adjoining houses, but one was a total loss.”

Volunteer fire teams from Buxton, Hatteras and Frisco responded, county officials said. Dare County Emergency Management said it is investigating the blaze.

The fire prompted the National Park Service to postpone the explosion of a live World War II era bomb that washed ashore Thursday on the beach near Buxton. The rusted bomb was buried in the sand late Thursday near the Cape Hatteras Light Station and will be detonated later Friday, officials said.

Dare County Emergency Management said it would “send out a mass phone notification warning to all nearby residents and visitors” alerting them to the accompanying explosion. A half-mile safety perimeter has been set up to keep people away from the bomb.

