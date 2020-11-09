One dead, others hurt in shooting outside North Carolina church, police say

One person was killed and several others hurt Sunday after gunfire erupted at a Baptist church in High Point, 15 miles southwest of Greensboro, according to the High Point Police Department.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and police did not say how many were injured.

Investigators said police were called about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, after gunfire was reported “outside” of Living Water Baptist Church on Brentwood Street, near the intersection of Interstate 74 and Interstate 85 Business Loop.

“Upon arrival on the scene, officers located one deceased Black male,” a release said. “Officers also located a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.”

The church has been holding outdoor Sunday services during the pandemic, but police have not said if the shooting occurred during a church event. A website for the congregation does not show services were scheduled Sunday afternoon.

TV station WFMY reported “a crowd of about 50 people” was seen gathered on the front lawn later Sunday and “the entire church appeared to be surrounded in crime scene tape.” A car was later towed from the lot, the station reported.

Investigators said they are still looking for witnesses and conducting “searches of any people, vehicles, or places that may contain evidence of the crime.”

“For those reasons, no additional information will be released at this time related to this incident, which includes any victim/suspect information and details specific to the active investigation,” the release said.

Church officials posted an hour-long video of its Sunday morning service scheduled for 11 a.m., showing it was taking place on the porch as people sat in vehicles. Outdoor services have become common at places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church had not addressed the shooting on its Twitter and Facebook accounts early Monday.

