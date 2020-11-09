This North Carolina city is among the best in the nation for veterans, report finds

One of the best cities for veterans is right here in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Raleigh ranks No. 4 on a list of top places for former military members to live, according to results released Monday from WalletHub.

To come up with its findings, the personal finance website says it examined data from the 100 U.S. cities with the largest populations. Using figures from the federal government and other sources, analysts scored each place in four categories: jobs, economic factors, quality of life and health care.

Raleigh was among the best places in the country for jobs, a category based on work opportunities for people with military skills as well as the unemployment rate among veterans, figures show.

The North Carolina city also ranked in the top 10 for economic factors. That category factored in income, poverty and homelessness among those who served in the military, according to WalletHub.

Farther down on the list, Raleigh ranked 16th on the list for quality of life — a measure of the city’s veteran discounts and population. It also came in at No. 58 for health care, a category that examined tools to handle the coronavirus and access to Veterans Affairs medical centers, results show.

So how did other North Carolina cities fare? WalletHub’s overall rankings list Charlotte at No. 26; Durham at No. 27; Winston-Salem at No. 42; and Greensboro at No. 43.

It’s not the first time Raleigh’s economy has given it a boost.

In August, economic factors helped the city get a spot on Forbes’ list of the best places to retire. And earlier this year, Raleigh was named among WalletHub’s best U.S. capital cities to call home after after getting high scores for affordability and “economic well-being,” McClatchy News reported.

Overall, latest rankings show the most friendly city for veterans is Orlando, Florida. Also rounding out the top five are Irvine, California at No. 2; Tampa, Florida at No. 3; and Austin, Texas at No. 5.

