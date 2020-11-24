Charlotte Observer Logo
12-year-old injured in shooting at North Carolina middle school, police say

A 12-year-old was shot in the leg Tuesday at a North Carolina middle school when a fellow student discharged a gun on campus, police and school officials said.
A 12-year-old was shot in the leg Tuesday at a North Carolina middle school when a fellow student discharged a gun on campus, police and school officials said.

A student was injured Tuesday at a middle school in Western North Carolina when another student fired a gun on campus, according to local police and school officials.

Hendersonville Middle School went into a code red lockdown during the shooting.

Police responded to reports of a firearm on campus just before classes started at 7:45 a.m., officials said in a joint news release from Henderson County Schools and the Hendersonville Police Department.

A 12-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Mission Hospital, and the student who fired the weapon was detained by an administrator, according to the release. The alleged shooter has since been taken into custody by the Hendersonville Police Department.

Hendersonville Middle School was downgraded to a code yellow after the student was detained, according to the release, and students were being dismissed early.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

