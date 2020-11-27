Lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 sold in NC and winner may be unaware, state says

Check your wallets and purses: A winning lottery ticket was sold recently at a Gastonia convenience story and the lucky buyer may not know it, state officials say.

The ticket is worth $319,692, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

Officials say the winning ticket, a $10 Jackpot 7s, was sold Tuesday at the Kingsway on Kendrick Road in Gastonia, just west of Charlotte.

“The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at any lottery office,” officials said.

Lottery prizes left unclaimed are kept and divided by the state, with half going to the Education Lottery Fund and half going “to enhance prizes” in other lottery games, according to state law.

The $10 Jackpot 7s game is a Fast Play game the lottery unveiled in September. It has a “rolling, progressive jackpot” that gets bigger with every ticket sold, officials say. “The jackpot starts at $20,000 and keeps on rolling until it is won.”

How much a winner gets in Jackpot 7s depends on how much they spend: A $2 ticket gets 20% of the money, a $5 ticket gets 50% and a $10 ticket gets the entire jackpot.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

This marks the second time this month that a winning Jackpot 7s ticket was sold just outside of Charlotte.

Joshua Hinson of Concord collected his winnings last week. His $10 Fast Play ticket was worth $691,417, which was reduced to $489,180 after state and federal taxes were collected, officials said.