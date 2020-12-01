North Carolina
Teacher dies after contracting COVID-19, North Carolina district says
A North Carolina teacher died after contracting the coronavirus, officials say.
The Cumberland County Schools teacher was working remotely and didn’t expose other workers to the virus, the district said Tuesday in a statement to McClatchy News.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, loved ones and school community,” Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. said in the statement.
The district, which is based in Fayetteville, says it can’t provide other details at this time because of confidentiality rules.
This is a developing story.
