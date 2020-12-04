Custodian charged after camera found hidden in staff restroom at NC school, cops say

A custodian is accused of peeping after a video camera was spotted in the staff restroom at a North Carolina school, officials say.

The camera was hidden beneath a sink before an employee found it on the floor at Wittenburg Elementary School this week, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release. The school is in Taylorsville, roughly 65 miles northwest of Charlotte.

This semester, Alexander County Schools is offering in-person instruction, WCNC reported. Officials say a search of Wittenburg Elementary revealed no cameras in student restrooms.

“We do not believe that students are or have been in any danger throughout this situation,” Alexander County Schools wrote Thursday in a Facebook post.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

Michael Justin Childers, a 32-year-old custodian at the school, was arrested, according to officials. He is expected to appear in court Monday for the felony peeping charge, records show.

The district in its Facebook post said school officials are aware of the arrest but couldn’t comment further.

“This is a personnel issue and is currently under investigation by local law enforcement; therefore, we cannot comment,” the school system wrote.