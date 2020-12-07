Rescuers search for kayaker missing after fishing on the Outer Banks, officials say

A man who went fishing in his kayak on the Outer Banks of North Carolina over the weekend hasn’t returned, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The kayaker — who has not been identified by law enforcement — was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Johnathan C. Beardsley with N.C. Wildlife told McClatchy News in an email.

The man’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home. She said his car was still parked at the access area near the bridge.

N.C. Wildlife, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard started searching the area Sunday night. Search efforts resumed Monday morning with the help of the N.C. Marine Patrol.

Beardsley said the man “is not known to have a life jacket on board his kayak or person at any point.”

He is believed to be in a yellow paddle kayak and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray jacket, black sweatpants and gray Crocs, according to wildlife officials.

Anyone with information on the missing kayaker is asked to call the Dare County Communications or the N.C. Wildlife Communications at 800-662-7137.