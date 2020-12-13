‘Second chances are very important.’ NC lottery player to use winnings to help others

Entering a second-chance drawing paid off for a North Carolina lottery player.

Vickie Henry, a retired biology teacher and assistant principal from Greensboro, entered one of her scratch-off lottery tickets in the first Holiday Luck second-chance drawing, according to a Friday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

When she learned Wednesday night she won a top prize of $150,000, she “had a hard time believing it was true,” according to the release.

Henry told lottery officials she likes second-chance drawings.

“It gives you hope that maybe you will win the second time,” she said. “Second chances are very important in life.”

Have You Read THIS?! This weekly newsletter brings you the most viral stories of the week from the Carolinas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She collected her prize Thursday and took home $106,125 after taxes, according to the release.

Henry says she plans to use some of her winnings to help families in need over the holiday season and to fund scholarships under Top Teens of America, one of her favorite programs, according to the release.

“I think it’s very important to help other people when you can afford to,” Henry told lottery officials.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the rest of the money for home improvement and toward savings.

The Holiday Luck second-chance drawings accept the lottery’s five holiday scratch-off tickets: Holiday Luck X10, Holiday Luck X20, Holiday Luck X30, Holiday Luck X50 and Holiday Countdown, the release says. The winning second-chance tickets will be selected from those submitted.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Drawings award one prize of $150,000, five prizes of $10,000 and 50 prizes of $500, it says. Another second-chance drawing is scheduled for Feb. 3, and the deadline to enter is Jan. 31.