75 COVID cases linked to church event in North Carolina, officials say

Dozens of coronavirus cases are tied to a church in Western North Carolina, officials say.

At least 75 people tested positive for COVID-19 after a church event the weekend of Dec. 5, the Henderson County Health Department said Thursday in a news release.

The cases are linked to First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, roughly 25 miles south of Asheville.

“With a strong sense of unity, our ministers and deacons have decided to put our church on a thirty-day pause in regard to on-site worship,” the church said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “This also includes all ministry activities. The current wave of virus infection is so widespread that we must take action out of concern for the safety of our church, our community, and especially those who are most vulnerable in our midst.”

Church officials didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday afternoon.

“Henderson County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases generated from social gatherings such as parties, family and neighborhood get-togethers,” the health department wrote in its news release.