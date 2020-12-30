Nursing home cook wins big in new North Carolina lottery game. ‘I was numb’

A nursing home cook tried her luck on a new lottery game — and it paid off big time in North Carolina.

Rosalyn Williams was surprised when she discovered her lottery ticket was worth $250,000, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

“I had to look at it five times before I realized what was going on,” Williams told lottery officials. “I kept saying to myself, ‘I know this is not what I am looking at,’ but it was. I was numb. I was in shock for a long time.”

The big win came after a stop at Vapor Tobacco & More in the Pitt County town of Farmville, roughly 70 miles southeast of Raleigh. Williams bought a pair of $5 tickets for the recently launched $250,000 Money Match game, officials say.

Williams, who said she likes to try new games, scratched off one of the tickets to reveal the top prize.

Now, officials say she may share her good fortune with others.

“I will probably bank it,” Williams told the N.C. Education Lottery. “There are a couple of people I would like to bless myself. I have a firm belief that if you get a blessing you should give a blessing.”

Williams kept $176,876 after taxes, officials say.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.