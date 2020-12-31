NC has updated its COVID vaccine distribution plan. Find out what phase you’re in

North Carolina started receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government earlier this month.

As the vaccine becomes available and the coronavirus continues to spread, North Carolina leaders announced tweaks to its plan Wednesday to prioritize who will be eligible to receive the vaccine next including older adults and frontline essential workers.

The rollout was initially announced in October but has been adjusted to incorporate new recommendations from an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But supplies are going to be limited for at least the next several months, with the state to receive about 120,000 doses a week through the end of January, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has four phases of vaccination distribution. Here’s a look at who will receive the vaccine next, as of Dec. 30.

Phase 1A

North Carolina is currently in Phase 1a. That means the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine goes first to healthcare employees and staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients. That also includes long-term care facility residents and staff, a process overseen by CVS and Walgreens through a partnership with the federal government.

Phase 1B

Some providers could start supplying vaccines to groups of people in this phase the week of Jan. 4, with most entering this phase a week later.

“Currently there is not enough vaccine for everyone in Phase 1b to be vaccinated at the same time,” Cohen said Wednesday. “To best manage vaccine availability, we will open Phase 1b in groups.”

Groups will become eligible for vaccine one at a time, Cohen added.

Group 1 includes everyone who is at least 75 years old, no matter what underlying conditions they have. They do not need to have a chronic health condition, NC DHHS said.

Group 2 includes any healthcare providers who work directly with patients or frontline essential workers who are at least 50 years old.

After that, Group 3 includes all healthcare providers who work with patients and frontline essential workers.

What is a frontline essential worker? North Carolina is using the definition from the CDC. That includes: corrections staff; teachers and day care staff; first responders, such as firefighters and police; food and agricultural workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; manufacturing workers; and U.S. Postal Service employees.

Healthcare workers who are eligible include a wide array of medical personnel and staff such as custodians, dental hygienists, home health workers, nurses, paramedics and physicians, among others. According to DHHS, the definition encompasses any health care worker, paid or unpaid, who comes into contact with any patients.

Phase 2

Like Phase 1b, this stage will also include groups, who will become eligible one by one.

Group 1 will include anyone who is 65 to 74 years old, no matter what underlying conditions they have or where they live.

Group 2 will include anyone who is 16 to 64 who has an underlying medical condition, which makes them more at-risk for getting COVID-19. Conditions listed by DHHS include cancer; COPD; heart conditions like coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; sickle cell disease; and Type 2 diabetes.

Then, Group 3 becomes eligible, which includes people living in prisons along with anyone else who is living in a congregate setting but has not yet become eligible for vaccination.

The last group in Phase 2 includes anyone who is deemed an essential worker by the CDC who has not yet been vaccinated. That includes bank tellers, construction workers and public health workers. It also encompasses people working in energy, food service, media, transportation, and water and wastewater.

Phase 3

Students are next, beginning with college and university students who are at least 16 years old.

K-12 students would also be included in this group if a vaccine is approved for use by people younger than 16, according to DHHS.

Phase 4

This is the phase where everyone who wants one becomes eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With the limited supply of vaccine, we think that this could be well into the spring,” Cohen said.

N.C. DHHS’s vaccine website with more details is at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.