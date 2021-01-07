ECU reinstates women’s sports teams after threat of gender discrimination lawsuit

East Carolina University is reinstating its women’s swimming and diving and tennis teams after cutting them last spring for budget reasons. The announcement Thursday comes on the heels of players threatening a gender discrimination lawsuit.

“When we went through the process of eliminating four programs in May, we understood we needed to reconstitute the athletic department in terms of sports programs and to do so while facing significant budget restraints due to COVID and its uncertainties,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in a statement.

ECU worked directly with a Title IX consultant on how best to address their compliance with Title IX, the federal gender discrimination statute, while also addressing their financial issues at the Greenville campus, according to Gilbert.

“Title IX is an ongoing commitment, and it’s a priority for our university and athletics department,” he said.

Coaches to be hired

The athletic department will start hiring coaches and then recruiting student-athletes to these women’s programs. The teams will compete in Fall 2021 or later, depending on when the coaching staff is hired, he said.

ECU cut fours sports in May 2020 as part of a plan to address a more than $10 million athletic department budget deficit that was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cuts affected nine coaches and 68 athletes, whose scholarships were honored. ECU swimming and diving alumni immediately raised money to try to save the program. Then months later, student-athletes threatened legal action.

Members of the women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis teams threatened a class-action lawsuit in November, alleging the cuts violate Title IX, the News & Observer previously reported.

Arthur Bryant, a lawyer with the Oakland, Calif., law firm Bailey Glasser, represented the students. He sent ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson a letter threatening the lawsuit, arguing that eliminating the teams is a “flagrant violation” of Title IX.

Bryant pointed out the disproportional representation of scholarship opportunities at ECU, which is part of Title IX compliance. Nearly 60% of ECU students are women, but scholarships are roughly allocated 50-50 between men and women, according to the letter.

“Based on these facts, unless ECU agrees to reinstate the women’s teams or has some plans for compliance with Title IX we do not yet know, we will seek a preliminary injunction immediately preserving the teams,” the letter says.

Gender Equity Plan

The university sent Bryant a letter on Dec. 23 addressing the issue, confirming its plans to reinstate the sports programs and outlining future steps it would take.

In addition to restarting the programs, ECU said it will develop a Gender Equity Plan over the next year that will provide “a blueprint for assessing, monitoring and enhancing gender equity in intercollegiate athletics.” Student-athletes on each team will be involved in that process, according to the university.

The university also agreed to pay about $190,000 of attorney’s fees.

This story will be updated.