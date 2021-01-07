Swim coach accused of sexual assault against minor in North Carolina, cops say

A swim coach is accused of sexual assault against a minor in North Carolina, police say. This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina swim club coach is accused of sexual assault against a minor, police say.

Aaron Philip Key of Raleigh is facing multiple charges after a person he coached reported being assaulted over a years-long span, the High Point Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Police investigated the minor’s claim and found enough information to charge Key, 27, according to the news release. Officials said he was arrested Tuesday and charged with “12 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.”

No attorney information for Key was listed in the news release.

Police said he was taken to the Guilford County jail with bond set at $250,000. Key is scheduled to appear in court on March 19, state records show.

People with details related to the investigation are asked to call High Point police at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.