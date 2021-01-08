These NC conservatives were part of deadly Capitol riot. Mob went too far, they said

For Joshua Flores and Michele Morrow, two North Carolinians who witnessed the mayhem around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the day began peacefully.

At a rally near the White House, President Trump urged the demonstrators to go to the Capitol to make their voices heard. The crowd followed his advice. Soon, thousands of supporters were marching down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Flores, 25, had just entered the Capitol grounds when someone with a megaphone spread the news that Vice President Mike Pence had rejected the president’s call to overturn Joe Biden’s election.

“That was the breaking point,” said Flores, who runs Latinos for Freedom, a group that educates Latinos on conservative values. “That really set people off.”

Soon, Flores heard demonstrators shouting, “Rush the Capitol!”

“You could see people start to move forward,” he said. “And the police fell back.”

Police began shooting tear gas canisters and flash bang grenades into the crowd. Some demonstrators hurled them back at officers.

Joshua Flores Courtesy of Joshua Flores

Police soon realized they were vastly outnumbered. Flores estimates that he saw fewer than 200 police officers — and thousands of demonstrators surrounding the Capitol.

“They knew there was a big crowd coming,” Flores said. “It seemed like they were way under prepared.”

Later, he saw a large crowd prying open a locked door on the side of the Capitol building. He also saw protesters using sticks and pipes to shatter one of the building’s windows.

Flores, who hails from central North Carolina but declined to disclose his hometown for fear of reprisals, said that he and other demonstrators hoped to “put the fear of God into our politicians” — and that they deserved to have their voices heard. But when some turned to violence and destruction of property, he said, they went too far.

“That’s not the Republican Party,” he said.

‘I hope you get arrested’

Morrow, a 49-year-old nurse from the Raleigh suburb of Cary, said the vast majority of protesters near the Capitol weren’t violent or destructive.

But at one point that afternoon, she saw a man and a woman banging on a window to the Capitol. She traded words with the two.

“I said, ‘Doing this makes us no better than Antifa. We are here to ask our Congress to uphold the law. And you are breaking it. You’re making a bad name for everyone here,’ ” said Morrow, who works as an activist with the conservative PAC Liberty First Grassroots.

The man and the woman were having none of it.

“They said, ‘You’re not really a patriot if you’re not willing to go the extra step. We’ve talked long enough.’”

“I said, “I hope you get arrested.”

Michele Morrow Courtesy of Michele Morrow

Later, Morrow said, she saw the window had been broken.

“I was frustrated and disgusted when I found people had broken in (to the Capitol),” she said. “I felt it was so immature and was not going to solve anything.”

Flores said some police officers only made the situation worse. He recalls seeing officers remove barricades on the east side of the Capitol to let throngs of protesters through.

“Police went and opened the gate and waved people on. … It was almost like they wanted people to destroy the building.”

Later, the riots turned bloody. One woman from San Diego, California, was fatally shot by police, and four others — including a U.S. Capitol police officer — died later from injuries sustained after the mob stormed the Capitol. Fourteen other police officers were injured.

Police arrested 80 people, including at least seven from North Carolina.

Flores saw a middle-aged man who’d been tear gassed and heard him shout to the crowd: “Man, they’re shooting people.”

“I thought he was a little crazy,” Flores said, “until we found out later someone had actually died.”