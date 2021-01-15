Wake County to close downtown Raleigh offices ahead of possible inauguration protests

The new Wake County Justice Center photographed from the S. Salisbury Street entrance Friday, June 21, 2014. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Wake County will close its government offices Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of possible protests surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Based on the widespread calls for protests next week and out of an abundance of caution, I’m closing all county offices near the State Capital in downtown Raleigh to the public and our non-public safety employees on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20,“ Wake County Manager David Ellis said in an email to employees Friday.

The FBI sent a memo to all 50 states warning of protests in state capitals. Gov. Roy Cooper has called up 350 N.C. National Guard troops for duty in Raleigh. No specific plans to demonstrate have been announced outside fliers calling for armed marches at the state capitols.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin shared the governor’s tweet about the National Guard.

“This is a cooperative effort,” she tweeted. “We are ready and prepared.”

Raleigh City Council member David Cox shared a statement from Randy Woodson, chancellor of N.C. State University.

“Our country continues to reckon with the effects of the attack on Congress, as well as the troubling prospect that there may be additional unrest and violence in the days ahead,” the statement said. “I want to assure you the N.C. State leadership and police are actively monitoring the situation in and around Raleigh, and we are taking steps to help ensure that our campus community is safe and secure.”

Downtown Raleigh showed no signs of panic Friday, even by pandemic standards. Joggers ran down Fayetteville Street, dodging construction crews. Lunch diners sat outside for tacos at Gringo.

At Rocket Fizz candy store, the Friday mood was upbeat. No one there thought police would let crowds get destructive after downtown’s summer of protests turned to riots. The only worry was that National Guardsmen would scare off customers.

