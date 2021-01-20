‘Dangerous batch’ of fentanyl could be tied to 5 possible overdose deaths, NC cops say

Asheville police report several suspected overdose deaths.

Police in Western North Carolina are warning about a “potentially dangerous batch” of fentanyl after they say several people died of suspected overdoses.

The Asheville Police Department said it responded to five possible overdoses within a 48-hour period stretching from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16.

Now, the department has issued an alert that fentanyl could be circulating in the mountainous area, officials wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. In recent years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a rise in deaths tied to the painkiller.

The Asheville Police Department said people in the area who want help with addiction can contact Vaya Health at 800-849-6127.

Anyone with information about the deaths is urged to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110. People can also send anonymous tips by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or on the department’s smartphone app.