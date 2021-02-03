Large boa constrictor found hopelessly stuck in car’s dashboard in North Carolina

Stanly County Animal Protective Services released this photo of the boa constrictor rescue on Tuesday. Facebook screenshot

The idea of a five- to six-foot snake showing up in a car is enough to freak out most people, but imagine if it’s a boa constrictor — and it’s stuck.

That was the challenge animal control officers faced Tuesday in Stanly County, just east of Charlotte.

“It is never a dull moment at APS,” Stanly County Animal Protective Services posted on Facebook.

“Our officers were dispatched out to a situation where a pet Boa Constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owner’s car. The snake was removed unharmed, and he is back at home!”

A photo shared by the department shows some parts of the dashboard had to be removed to reach the hefty snake.

County staffer Jamie Parker, who assisted in the rescue, joked on Facebook that the team “just talked nice” to the snake and it backed itself out.

But how the snake got in its owner’s car was not explained.

Boa constrictors are a non-venomous but cumbersome tropical snake, known to swallow its prey whole. They can grow to 13 feet long and weigh more than 100 pounds, according to National Geographic.

Hundreds of people have reacted and commented on the county’s Facebook post, many of them grateful that the snake wasn’t hurt. However, just as many expressed discomfort at the idea of a large snake hiding somewhere in their car.

At least one person wanted the recording of the 911 call released.

“So you mean to tell me this snake was just chilling, slithering around the car while the owners just casually driving?” Haley Jordan Valdez wrote on Facebook.

“I would die,” Dawn Phillips posted.

“Is there some body camera footage of this cause I’m gonna need to see that!” Mel Serrot wrote on the county’s Facebook page.