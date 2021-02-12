College student wakes up to intruder in her on-campus apartment bedroom, NC cops say

Fayetteville State Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a student’s on-campus apartment early Friday. The student reportedly woke up to find him standing in her room. Fayetteville State University Police

A university student in North Carolina was sound asleep when an unknown man allegedly walked into her apartment in the early morning hours Friday.

She woke to find him standing in her bedroom.

Now Fayetteville State University Police are looking for the accused intruder, who is described as roughly 6 feet tall with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a red shirt and dark pants, university officials said in a Timely Warning Notification on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:45 a.m. at University Place Apartments, which are described as single-bedroom apartments located just “a few yards from the main campus gates” at Fayetteville State, according to the school’s website.

“The suspect has reportedly been seen walking in the area of multiple buildings and checking for unlocked doors in the University Place Apartments complex,” the alert said.

Police said the man ran away after the student woke up. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was stolen.

Security footage from the apartment complex shows the man entering the student’s apartment around 3:47 a.m., according to timestamps on the photos university police released with the alert. The incident was reported to police about an hour later at 4:41 a.m., the alert said.

The student, who did not want to be identified, told WRAL she thought the stranger was her boyfriend when she first woke up around 4:15 a.m.

“When he noticed I was awake, he just looked at me,” she said, according to the TV station. “We made direct eye contact, and he walked out.”

She then called her mother, who reportedly told her to call the police.

“That man was in my room for 20-plus minutes doing God knows what,” the student told WRAL. “If I wouldn’t have woken up, I don’t know what would have happened.”

The Fayetteville State University crime log shows the case as active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville State University Police and Public Safety Department at 910-672-1775 or 910-672-1911. They can also submit tips using the FSULIVESAFE APP or call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1529.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or online at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

University officials are encouraging students to lock their doors and windows, be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to police.