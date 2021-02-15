Michael Jordan gives $10 million to open medical clinics in poor areas of Wilmington

The $10 million gift from Michael Jordan was made to the Novant Health Foundation, which has now received a total of $17 million in funds from Jordan dedicated to developing clinics. © Novant Health 2019

Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in troubled communities near where he grew up, in New Hanover County on the southeastern coast of North Carolina. It is one of the largest gifts ever from the basketball legend with deep ties to North Carolina.

Novant Health announced Jordan’s personal gift on Monday morning, on the heels of the back-to-back openings of Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte in the fall of 2019 and in the fall of 2020. Opening of the New Hanover County clinics is projected for early 2022.

“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement.

The 57-year-old Charlotte Hornets owner grew up in Wilmington before going on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an illustrious pro career with the Chicago Bulls that landed him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance,” Jordan said in the statement. “Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

Novant Health says the Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte — one of which is on Freedom Drive and the other on Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte — have seen more than 4,500 patients since opening. The clinics also have administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, according to Novant Health.

Those two clinics were made possible by a $7 million gift from Jordan.