Car chase and gunfight on I-85 exit ramp end with suspect fatally shot, NC cops say

A “wanted” suspect involved in a car chase with Rowan County deputies was killed Wednesday, after a rush-hour shootout erupted on an Interstate 85 exit ramp, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The identities of the suspect and deputies involved have not been released.

Investigators say the incident began shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies began following a pickup truck in pursuit of a suspect who was believed to be armed, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, which said the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle.

When deputies attempted to stop the pickup on South Main Street in Salisbury, “a high-speed chase ensued,” the release says.

“When the truck got to the area of Olive Garden, 1425 Klumac Road, it was involved in a wreck, which flattened its right front tire,” officials said.

“The truck continued towards Julian Road, and then onto the on ramp to southbound Interstate 85,” the release said. “The truck made a rolling stop. At this point, the passenger got out of the truck and fired a long gun at the pursuing officers.”

Three bullets struck “the front passenger window and door” of a deputy’s patrol car, officials said, and deputies returned fire as the suspect “fled into a wood line while continuing to fire at deputies.”

A manhunt of the wooded area was launched with the help of the Salisbury Police Department and N.C. State Highway Patrol.

“Searching officers heard a single gunshot inside the perimeter area, and subsequently found a deceased male,” officials said in a release. “A firearm was recovered. It was determined that the suspect had multiple gunshot wounds.”

The driver of the pickup truck surrendered, officials said, and “charges are pending against the driver related to fleeing to elude and the wreck.”

Investigators say the deceased suspect was wanted by deputies, but have not provided more information about charges involved in the case..

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, Rowan County officials said.