Wake County school bus driver hits NC lottery jackpot. ‘I still don’t believe it’

A Wake County school bus driver tried her luck on the lottery — and won a big prize.

Katrice Evans was on a grocery run when she bought a progressive jackpot ticket worth $127,063, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release.

“I still don’t believe it,” Evans told officials when she claimed her prize.

Evans’ good luck started with a trip to the Food Lion supermarket in Angier, roughly 20 miles south of Raleigh. That’s where officials said she spent $5 on a ticket for the Fast Play game.

It turns out, her ticket beat 1-in-240,000 odds to win half of the jackpot prize.

Evans, a Willow Springs resident who has worked as a bus driver for more than two decades, kept $89,899 after taxes. Officials said she will put the prize money toward a car loan and a new place to live.

“I was planning to get a new home anyway, so this makes it a bit better,” Evans told the N.C. Education Lottery.

It’s not the first time a North Carolina transportation worker has gotten a big windfall.

In December, a Davidson County truck driver scored a $25,000 per year prize, McClatchy News reported.

Two months earlier, a Sampson County school bus driver checked her scratch-off ticket on the roadside and discovered she won big.