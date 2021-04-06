Lottery winner in NC forgoes fancy car and new house for something simple: A driveway

Big houses, fancy cars and paying bills are the norm when people talk about what they’ll do with winnings in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

But that’s not the case with David Black of Newton, a town of about 13,000 people 55 miles northwest of Charlotte.

He won $100,000 this week playing the 100X The Cash game and his first priority is likely the last thing people think about when they win big money in the lottery.

“I’m gonna pave my driveway,” Black said in a news release.

David Black of #Newton tried his luck on a $20 100X The Cash ticket and won $100,000. The ticket came from Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & H on Buffalo Shoals Rd. “I’m gonna pave my driveway and put in a pool,” said Black. Congrats, David! #NCLottery https://t.co/Ro08A9Rzro pic.twitter.com/4pbttYW0Lu — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) April 6, 2021

He beat 1 in 1.2 million odds to win the $100,000, according to the lottery’s website. The $20 ticket — which offered a possibility of a $4 million prize — came from the Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & Hardware in Newton, the release said.

Black picked up his cash Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and the winnings came to $70,756 after federal and state taxes, officials said.

As for his new driveway, the average cost is somewhere “between $2,381 and $6,489,” according to HomeAdvisor.com.

That leaves Black around $65,000 left over, and he says he will be a bit extravagant with it: He wants a pool.

The average cost for that is about $44,575, Improvenet.com says, so Black still has $20,000 to fritter away.

Wish him luck.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.