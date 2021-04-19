Dad on Outer Banks for son’s wedding is killed crossing highway, NC cops say

A Connecticut man visiting North Carolina’s Outer Banks for his son’s wedding died after he was struck by a car while crossing a highway, police say.

Roger Henry Ouellette Jr., 65, and a group of relatives and friends were crossing Ocean Boulevard in Southern Shores to get to a beach access Friday evening, according to the Southern Shores Police Department.

Part of the group had safely crossed to the other side while the pedestrian sign “signaled to cross,” police said.

After the signal changed, Ouellette and his wife tried to cross the street after a vehicle at the traffic light went through the intersection, according to police. But the couple didn’t see that “a second vehicle was also traveling northbound.”

Ouellette was hit by the second vehicle, police said. His wife was about 5 feet ahead of him and was not hurt.

Officers were called to the intersection at Chicahauk Trail just before 8:30 p.m. and “tended” to Ouellette until EMS arrived. He was airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, where police say he later died.

“The victim and his family were here to celebrate the wedding of their son this weekend,” Police Chief David Kole said in a news release. “I ask the Dare County Community to please lift up both of these families and their friends in prayer during this most difficult time. We thank all first responders that assisted our officers on scene.”

Police say there are no indications speed or alcohol were a factor “as it relates to the driver of the striking vehicle.”