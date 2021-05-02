Helicopter pilot dies after hitting power lines while spraying crops, NC police say

A helicopter pilot was killed in a crash in Union County on Sunday, officials say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pilot was killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina on Sunday, officials say.

The pilot was cropdusting fields near Wingate when the helicopter got tangled in power lines and crashed, according to a Facebook post from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed around 1:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told McClatchy News in a statement.

No one else was on board during the crash.

Deputies are on the scene of the crash, and the sheriff’s office is waiting for the FAA to arrive, Chief Deputy Tony Underwood told McClatchy News.

The FAA said it’s investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information has been released.

Wingate is about 30 miles from Charlotte.