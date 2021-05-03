‘Just shocked.’ North Carolina man wins $1 million lottery prize — for a second time

A North Carolina man scored $1 million — but his good fortune didn’t end there.

Three years after his first big lottery win, Max Bouldin claimed his second prize worth $1 million, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday.

“I’m just shocked,” Bouldin reportedly told lottery officials.

Bouldin celebrated his first windfall in July 2018, when officials said a “lucky feeling” led him to play the Extreme Millions game. He claimed that prize the same day he scratched off his winning ticket.

“I was speechless,” Bouldin said in 2018. “I had to look at it several times. I just feel so grateful.”

This time around, officials said Bouldin tried his luck on a $10 ticket for the Jumbo Bucks game. He bought the winning scratch-off at Trindale Mini Mart in Trinity, south of High Point.

“I feel so blessed,” Bouldin told the N.C. Education Lottery. “By winning this one here, it is definitely a blessing.”

Bouldin, who lives in Randolph County, chose to take his latest prize in a lump sum and kept $424,503 after taxes, according to the lottery.

While officials didn’t say what Bouldin planned to do with the most recent winnings, he and his girlfriend hoped to save and invest the 2018 prize money.

It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery player scored more than one big win.

In March, lottery officials said a man who split a $4 million prize later hit the jackpot on his own.

That same month, another player was still celebrating his $5,000 win when he ended up snagging a ticket worth much more, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.