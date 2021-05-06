North Carolina

The wrong lottery ticket ends up winning $5 million for man in North Carolina

A temporary construction job just made a New York man rich after he was handed the wrong lottery ticket at a North Carolina convenience store.

Jonathan Bate won $5 million — top prize in the $5 million Fortune game, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Bate, a construction supervisor, says the multimillion mix-up happened after he got off work Wednesday and went for coffee at the Maple Ave Family Fare on Maple Avenue in Burlington, lottery officials said in a release.

“The funny part about the ticket is, I got the wrong ticket!” he said in the release. “I asked for one and I got another and I just said, ‘Alright’.”

Bate wasted no time, choosing to sit in the parking lot and scratch off the $20 card. When all five numbers matched, he says the idea of winning $5 million didn’t sink in immediately.

The odds were 1 in 2,280,000, according to the lottery.

“I still can’t believe I won,” said Bate, who is from Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

He claimed his winnings the same day at the lottery office in Raleigh. Bate had to choose between getting a $250,000 annual check for 20 years or going with a lump sum of $3 million, officials said.

He went for the lump of cash, which came to $2,122,506 after state and federal taxes, officials said.

Bate didn’t say if he planned to continue working as a construction superintendent in North Carolina. But he did spell out a few spending priorities.

“A new truck and my granddaughter is going to go to college,” he said in the release.

The $5,000,000 Fortune game began in 2019 with three $5 million top prizes. Bate won the last of the three, officials said.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
