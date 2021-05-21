NC civil rights leaders call on US DOJ to begin criminal probe of Andrew Brown’s death

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II confers with Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, left, and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP prior to a press conference where they called for the United States Justice Department to do a full investigation of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office, and the district attorney in the handling of the investigation of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Civil rights leaders gathered in Elizabeth City Friday to call on the federal government to begin a criminal investigation of the April 21 killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and to launch a broader probe into the law enforcement agency’s conduct.

“We are not satisfied in Pasquotank County,” said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP. “We are not satisfied with Sheriff (Tommy) Wooten’s lack of structural integrity, decision making, inability to enforce his own policies. We will not be satisfied until he resigns. We are not satisfied with District Attorney (Andrew) Womble and his inability to do his duties without prejudice and concern for the Brown family.”

Deputies killed Brown as they attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street home. Brown attempted to flee in his car, and deputies opened fire, hitting him several times in the arms and killing him with a shot to the back of the head. Womble, the district attorney for the region that includes Pasquotank County, announced this week that the deputies who fired at Brown would not face criminal charges in the incident.

During a press conference, Womble characterized the shooting as tragic but justified, The News & Observer reported. Womble said the deputies believed they needed to use force to protect themselves and others from Brown.

At Friday’s press conference, Rev. William Barber responded. “I don’t know normally cuss,” he said, “but what the hell kind of fools do you think we are?”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights probe into Brown’s killing. Shelley Lynch, an FBI spokeswoman, previously told The News & Observer that agents will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to determine whether deputies violated Brown’s rights.

Civil rights leaders also want the Justice Department to open a “pattern-or-practice” investigation, which would include an investigation into patterns of misconduct or discriminatory policing by the sheriff’s office while also trying to determine why those practices are taking place. The investigations, which include input from community members and law enforcement, end with a public report.

In North Carolina, the Department of Justice opened a pattern-or-practice investigation into the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in June 2010, concluding that deputies participated in “unlawful discrimination” by stopping and searching Hispanic drivers without cause, violating the drivers’ Fourth Amendment rights.

A federal judge ultimately dismissed the government’s claims, but Sheriff Terry Johnson entered into a settlement. That agreement required the department to collect data about who deputies stop and search, and required deputies to receive anti-bias training, The News & Observer has reported.

Dorothy Langston of Elizabeth City, N.C. carries her Black Lives Matter flag during a press conference at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building where Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II called for the United States Justice Department to do a full investigation of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office, and the district attorney in the handling of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Protests have taken place in Elizabeth City every night since deputies shot Brown one month ago, generally starting at the Pasquotank County Public Safety building. Protesters have chanted Brown’s name and called for the release of the entire, unedited body-camera footage of the incident.

Those protests have remained peaceful. Wednesday evening, however, law enforcement declared the protest an unlawful assembly after a man jumped on a police car, according to the Staunton News Leader. That led police to make multiple arrests, including of activists who were working to bail people out of custody and of journalists from the USA Today Network.