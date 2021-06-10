Beloved otter crazy about ice cubes and clams dies, leaving NC aquarium ‘heartbroken’

Oscar, an otter at a North Carolina aquarium, died this week after fighting an infection. He loved ice cubes and clams and patrolling his habitat. Screen grab/N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher Facebook

Oscar the otter could often be found enjoying clams and ice cubes or guarding his North Carolina aquarium habitat.

The 9-year-old Asian small-clawed otter came to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher in 2020 with his family: a 13-year-old mate named Asta, a 4-year-old daughter named Triton and a 2-year-old son named Ray.

Oscar had been living with a chronic kidney condition for several years before his arrival, according to the aquarium.

Still, he was known for being an attentive father and for his love of playing with ice cubes and snacking on clams.

“He often cared for his children and dutifully patrolled the family’s habitat,” the aquarium wrote.

But over the past couple weeks, Oscar had been fighting an infection the aquarium’s veterinarians believe was linked to his kidney condition.

The aquarium says the team was closely monitoring him.

“His caregivers have prepared his favorite foods, cozy bedding for frequent rest and naps and watched him carefully for any changes in his health,” it said.

His condition, however, soon started to deteriorate.

“Despite expert veterinary and animal care efforts, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him Tuesday evening,” the aquarium wrote.

The aquarium says it is “heartbroken” over the loss of Oscar.

“We are ever grateful for the time he was in our care and for the connections he created with visitors as an animal ambassador for this vulnerable species,” the aquarium wrote.

The small-clawed otter’s range has “shrunk considerably” over the past 60 years due to habitat destruction and “reduction in prey,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

“It is unknown how many Asian small-clawed otters exist in the wild, but there have been periods of rapid population decline,” the Smithsonian says.

Small-clawed otters typically live up to 12 years in human care, but some can live more than 20 years, it says.

The aquarium says its veterinary team will perform a necropsy to learn more about Oscar’s condition.

“This information may help animal care teams across the country care for their Asian small-clawed otters,” it says.