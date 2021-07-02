Search underway for 1-year-old after NC abduction, cops say. Amber Alert is issued

Gabriel Newman Screengrab from ABC11 Facebook page

A search is underway after a 1-year-old boy was abducted in North Carolina, officials said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing child, identified as Gabriel Newman. He is about 2-and-a-half feet tall and weighs 21 pounds, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said Thursday night in a news release.

“Gabriel was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shorts with a black and white Nike logo,” officials said. “Gabriel has a mole under his left armpit, a (birthmark) on the right of his forehead on the hairline, and four teeth on the top of his mouth.”

Officials shared a photo of Gabriel with ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Deputies in Person County — north of Durham and Orange counties — are reportedly involved in the search.

Officials said the missing boy was last seen with Gregory Wendell Newman, who is about 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

“Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with red fire flames on the shirt and light jeans with patches,” the N.C. Department of Public Safety said. “Gregory also has long dreads, a tattoo of a dollar sign on the right eye, love and hate (on) the right and left hands, and the letter G on the right arm.”

The two reportedly were spotted in a black Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina license plate TDL8320. At the time, the black car was going heading toward Danville, Virginia, as it went north on N.C. Highway 57, officials said.

Officials in a news release didn’t share the relationship between Gregory Newman and the missing child. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 336-597-0500.