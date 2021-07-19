High-angle rescue has firefighter and patient hanging 40 stories over uptown Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department released photos of a “high angle rescue” that saw a firefighter dangling from a cable 40 stories over uptown. Charlotte Fire Department photo

A high-angle rescue was staged over uptown Charlotte, after a construction worker was injured atop a skyscraper, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

It happened Thursday and photos shared on Facebook show one firefighter dangling precariously from a cable, attached to a patient in a gurney. The rescuers came from the department’s Station Four on Church Street.

“An injured worker was found on the 40th floor of a high rise under construction,” Station 4 officials posted on Facebook. “Engine and Ladder 4 assessed, packaged and removed the patient in 30 minutes from arrival time.”

The identities of the worker and firefighter in the photos were not release. The worker’s injuries were not life threatening, the department said in a tweet.

The rescue involved an interlocking bowline attached to a crane. Charlotte Fire Department photo

It happened in the 500 block of South Tryon Street, officials said. A video tweeted by the department shows the firefighter and patient were lowered to first responders waiting on Tryon Street near The Green.

Charlotte Fire Department officials say the rescue involved “a long-tail interlocking bowlines rig” attached to a crane.”

Photos of the rescue have gotten nearly 2,000 reactions on Facebook, with some people noting the photos resembled a movie scene.

“Who needs Carowinds when you have the CFD,” one man wrote on the CFD Facebook page.

“This is so inspiring!” a woman said.

“Heroes are everywhere!” another commenter posted.

Update: High Angle Rescue; 500 Block of South Tryon St; medical emergency occurred approximately on the 38th floor at construction site; it took FF’s 30 minutes to safely bring patient to the ground; non life threatening injury pic.twitter.com/Du3INqN4Bw — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 15, 2021

The Charlotte Fire Department’s Facebook post. Facebook screenshot