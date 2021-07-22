Rex, UNC Medical Center and Duke hospitals will require employees to get vaccinated

Alvina Long, right, administers a dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Allegra Berry, a preschool teacher and private school athletics coach, while high school English teacher Keith Gerdes, background, receives a vaccine as well Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill. North Carolina educators became eligible for vaccines Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The UNC Health clinic at the Friday Center is administering 1300 vaccine doses per day. tlong@newsobserver.com

Several hospitals in the Triangle say they will require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, changing a policy of voluntary inoculation that’s been in place since the vaccines became available last winter.

All three Duke Health hospitals and four UNC Health Hospitals in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Siler City and Johnston County are among the first in North Carolina to require vaccination.

The move comes as the association that represents hospitals in the state came out in favor of mandatory vaccination for all health care workers. The N.C. Healthcare Association represents all 130 hospitals in the state.

“Our state’s health systems and hospitals have seen first-hand how debilitating and deadly this disease can be,” the association said in a statement Thursday. “When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, the NCHA and its members strongly encouraged all North Carolinians, including hospital and health system employees, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the months since, clinical data has shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be extraordinarily safe and effective, and our best tool to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Until now, hospitals in North Carolina have not required their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Most have said they did not want to force workers to receive a vaccine that was approved by the Food and Drug Association for use on an emergency basis.

But the evolution of the virus, producing the delta variant that is more contagious than previous versions, is posing new risks to employees and patients and causing hospitals to reconsider their policies.

“The only truly effective prevention is in fact vaccination,” said Dr. Thomas Owens, senior vice president of Duke University Health System.

Through voluntary measures, hospitals says as many as three-quarters of their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but those numbers have leveled off. Owens said more than 77% of Duke University Medical Center in Durham have been vaccinated, short of the hospital’s goal of 90%.

“Through voluntary vaccination, we’ve not been able to get the level of vaccination that’s desirable in a health care setting,” he said.