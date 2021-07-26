Craving a chocolate chip cookie? Yelp says this is the top place to get one in NC

Yelp studied ratings and reviews to determine the best chocolate chip cookies in each state. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The North Carolina mountains are home to one of the nation’s best spots for chocolate chip cookies, a new report finds.

The top cookies in the state are served up at an ice cream sandwich shop called Sunshine Sammies in Asheville, according to the restaurant review website Yelp.

Sunshine Sammies said it has a storefront on South Lexington Avenue and runs carts and a food truck to distribute the frozen treats even further. Customers can also order the sweets online or pick them up in groceries across the southeast.

For chocolate chip lovers, ice cream sandwiches available online include:

chocolate chip cookies paired with cookie dough ice cream

vegan chocolate chip cookies paired with vegan ice cream

The business launched in 2013 and said it specializes in using local ingredients to make new flavor combinations.

“Sunshine Sammies began in Asheville, NC with a solar powered umbrella cart and a dream of making all natural & creative twists on our favorite childhood treats,” the ice cream sandwich shop said on its Yelp page. “We love coming up with new and fun flavor combinations and helping our customers feel like a kid again for a sweet moment!”

Yelp users are big fans of the nostalgic treats, scoring the restaurant about 4.5 stars out of 5.

To come up with the best places to get chocolate chip cookies, Yelp said it studied shops across the country. After narrowing down the top choices in each state, it “ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001 and June 24.”

Despite the recent recognition, Asheville was snubbed from another recent dessert ranking from Yelp.

In February, a Wilmington cupcake shop beat out others in North Carolina to be named the state’s top place for sweets.

Since then, Asheville eateries have made it onto other lists, including the best brunch spots and the best bed and breakfast, McClatchy News reported.