Food truck tires slashed after attending Pride event in North Carolina, owner says

A North Carolina woman said her business was targeted after a Pride Month event. This photo was taken in California. AP

A North Carolina business has been the target of vandalism after it served food at a LGBTQ Pride event, the owner said.

Salty Sistas, a food truck in the eastern part of the state, said its tires were cut and air conditioning unit damaged after it served festival-goers on June 27, WNCT reported Thursday.

Jeanette Georgitis, owner of the business, also told the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office that a man “accosted her about her beliefs” on the day of the Pride Month event. Two days later, the business posted that it would sell rainbow-colored cookies and donate some of the proceeds to an advocacy group.

“To the STRANGER who felt he could come up to me in the store and tell me he knows what restaurant I own and will not come anymore because I SUPPORT Equality!” the business wrote on its Facebook page. “This is for you!”

Since then, the food truck reported that its tires had been slashed and that its air conditioner and generator were vandalized. She and her son’s car tires were also cut, though no photos were taken of the damage, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

“I’m so sad,” Georgitis told the The Daily News of Jacksonville. “It’s all been since my post about [PRIDE]. We took a huge hit this past year and now all this. I’m so scared we will not make it. I support families with employment.”

Salty Sistas sells salads, sandwiches and other foods in Sneads Ferry, roughly 40 miles northeast of Wilmington and near the Camp Lejeune military base. The area’s Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center joined dozens of Facebook users in expressing support for the business.

“We will not let these ignorant folks who are damaging our small businesses win...” the center wrote Monday in a statement. “Having businesses attacked in these manners, simply because they believe everyone should be equal, is not how we live in Onslow County.”

That same day, the business took to Facebook to thank people who backed them.

“We at Salty Sistas cannot express enough how absolutely amazing you all have been during this trying time,” the business wrote. “Today was sooo emotional for me. I truly feel we are the victims of a hate crime.”

Georgitis, whose name is listed as Jeanette Lopez in an incident report, paid more than $7,000 in repair costs, and the business had new cameras installed, according to The Daily News.

“We have made serious changes to our security and unless you are a ghost good luck,” the business wrote on Facebook.