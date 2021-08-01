Shark may have bitten teen swimming off popular North Carolina beach, officials say

A teenager was bitten by what officials and doctors think was a shark off Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, last week. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenager was bitten by what officials and doctors believe was a shark off a North Carolina beach last week.

The 15-year-old was in the ocean at Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday when he felt a pain is his right leg after being knocked over by a wave and realized something had bitten him, the teen’s family told WTVD.

He then rushed over to his family and told them he had been bitten and to get out of the water, WRAL reports.

“That really hit us that, his first thought was to protect us, even before himself,” his parents told WRAL.

Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens told WECT that emergency personnel were called to the beach around 1:30 p.m. and tended to the teen’s injury after he walked out of the ocean.

The teen was then taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he got 15 stitches, WECT reports.

His father told WECT that the doctor who stitched up the bite wound believes it came from a small shark that was between 3-4 feet long.

Officials told WTVD no one “got a good look” at the animal that bit the teen, but they believe it was a shark. Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers told the outlet that it was likely a wide-mouth sand shark.

Owens also told WRAL he couldn’t confirm it was a shark bite but said the wound was about 3 or 4 inches long.