Most popular 2020 baby names in North Carolina ranked. Did yours make the cut?

Liam and Olivia topped the list for North Carolinas most popular baby names last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

That’s because those names topped the list for the state’s most popular baby names last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

Top 2020 baby boy names:

Liam (681 babies) Noah (612) William (524) James (489) Elijah (475) Oliver (437) Henry (388) Jackson (385) Mason (378) Levi (364)

Top 2020 baby girl names:

Olivia (525 babies) Ava (507) Emma (482) Charlotte (421) Amelia (420) Sophia (363) Harper (361) Isabella (353) Evelyn (312) Mia (287)

The top five names for both genders weren’t too different from 2019 — Ava edged Olivia as the No. 1 baby name for girls two years ago, followed by Emma, Amelia and Charlotte, data show.

Names ending in “son,” including Jackson, Mason, Hudson, Bryson, Kingston, Jaxson, Jameson, and Grayson or Greyson, were popular among parents in 2020, the Social Security Administration reported.

Some of North Carolina’s top boys names were also popular nationally, including Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Lucas, and Henry. Meanwhile, Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn, and Harper rounded out popular girls names.

